PCB breaks silence on Sana Mir’s 'hasty' remarks

An undated picture of former Pakistan cricketer Sana Mir. — AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a response to former women’s cricket captain Sana Mir’s recent social media post, labeling her remarks as "factually inaccurate" and urging her to verify information before making public statements.

Sana took to social media platform 'X' and voiced her concerns regarding the timing of the domestic 50-over tournament in relation to Pakistan’s World Cup preparations.

"So you are ruling out Pakistan to go past group stage before the start of their campaign? What's the point of 50 over National Championship after the WC when you are only playing 3 ODI in the build up? Important to do constructive criticism for the betterment of the country rather than praising inefficiency," Mir posted.

A senior official from the PCB Women’s Wing clarified that the National Women’s One-Day Tournament, included in the recently unveiled 2025-26 domestic calendar, marks the start of a new season for Pakistan’s women cricketers, terming Sana Mir’s remarks as “hasty.”

The preceding one-day cycle, the official noted, will culminate with the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to take place in India and Sri Lanka.

Addressing Mir’s concerns regarding the scheduling of a one-day domestic tournament in an already packed calendar, the board emphasised its commitment to the physical and mental wellbeing of its players.

The official outlined that from July 7 to November 2, 2025, the national women’s team is scheduled to undergo an intensive programme that includes two training camps (in Karachi and Lahore), an away T20I series, a home ODI series, and the ICC Women’s World Cup—featuring seven league matches before the knockout stages.

The PCB also refuted Sana Mir’s claim that the domestic 50-over tournament would run concurrently with the ODI World Cup.

“This assertion is incorrect,” said the PCB official. “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup will be held from September 30 to November 2, 2025.

"The National Women’s One-Day Tournament is scheduled in Karachi from November 10 to 23, with preparations beginning on November 6—after the World Cup concludes.”

Regarding preparations for the global event, the cricketing body highlighted that it has already launched a 25-day skills and fitness camp in Karachi, which includes multiple 50-over practice games.

The focus on ODI cricket will further intensify following the team's return from Ireland on August 12 after a T20I series, with preparations beginning for the South Africa ODI series starting August 25 in Lahore.

From August 25 to September 28, 2025, the women’s ODI squad will be engaged in a rigorous build-up, including three home ODIs and two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka ‘A’ in Colombo—designed to fine-tune their 50-over skills ahead of the World Cup.

The cricket board also noted that Pakistan remained unbeaten in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier hosted in April and that all players subsequently took part in the National Women’s T20 Tournament held in May in Karachi.