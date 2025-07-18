England beat Sweden in crazy shootout to reach Euro 2025 semifinals

England's Women team celebrate winning the penalty shootout in quarterfinal of UEFA Women's Euro 2025 against Sweden at Letzigrund in Zurich on July 17, 2025. — Reuters

ZURICH: England advanced to the Euro 2025 semi-finals, defeating Sweden on a wild penalty shootout before rallying from two goals down to draw 2-2 here at Letzigrund on Thursday.

Sweden keeper Jennifer Falk made four saves in the penalty shootout, a record in a Women's Euro shootout. However, she did not receive support from others, as England triumphed 3-2.

The 18-year-old Smilla Holmberg of Sweden missed the last penalty after Lucy Bronze had powerfully dispatched hers for the Lionesses.

Stina Blackstenius provided a perfect assist to Sweden captain Kosovare Asllani to open the scoring in the second minute.

In the 25th minute, it was Blackstenius, who then outran Jess Carter to put her team 2-0 up.

With just 12 minutes remaining, England came from behind to score their first goal through Bronze and teenage substitute Michelle Agyemang took the match to extra time, scoring two minutes later.

England's goalkeeper Hannah Hampton was the hero of the match. The 24-year-old playing with a bloodied nose stuffed with gauze after taking a hit to the face minutes earlier, made two vital saves in the shootout, but the opposition also helped her, missing three, two of them sailing miles over the bar.

Alessia Russo and Chloe Kelly were on target for the Lionesses, but Sweden keeper Jennifer Falk saved poorly-struck attempts from Lauren James, Beth Mead, Alex Greenwood and Grace Clinton.

Having seen a succession of weakly-hit penalties saved, Bronze removed the strapping before stepping up to slam her attempt home with unstoppable power.

"I just felt a little bit tight at the end of the game and I thought I just need to get through to make sure I can keep going, but I thought (the bandage) is going to hinder me in a penalty," Bronze said.

"I didn't expect it to go to the sixth penalty, so I didn't take it off. And then it was my penalty, I thought 'I need to take this off because I'm going to absolutely smack it'."

England to face Italy in the semifinals in Geneva on Tuesday.