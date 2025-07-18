Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from National Bank Open

Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi final match against Amanda Anisimova of the US on July 10, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: World number one Aryna Sabalenka has announced her decision to withdraw from the upcoming National Bank Open in Montreal, citing fatigue following a demanding summer schedule.

The Belarusian star recently reached the semifinals at Wimbledon, where she was defeated by Amanda Anisimova. Prior to that, she also competed in the French Open final and participated in the Berlin tournament, adding to her physically taxing season.

"I'm looking forward to kicking off the North American hard-court swing, but to give myself the best chance for success this season, I've decided it's in my best interest to skip Montreal," Sabalenka said.

Sabalenka will take a break from competitive tennis between July 26 and August 7, aiming to return refreshed for the Cincinnati Open in early August.

Her focus remains on preparing for the US Open, where she will look to defend her title, with the tournament’s first round beginning on August 24.

Meanwhile, former world number two Paula Badosa has been ruled out for several weeks after suffering a tear in her psoas muscle. As a result, she will miss the US Open as well.

Badosa has endured a challenging spell in recent years, plagued by recurring injuries that have disrupted her career momentum.

In light of the withdrawals, Caty McNally and Moyuka Uchijima have been added to the main draw as replacements for the sidelined stars.