Former Giants managing partner Bill Neukom dies at 83

An undated picture of Former managing general partner of the San Francisco Giants, Bill Neukom. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Former managing general partner of the San Francisco Giants, Bill Neukom, has passed away at the age of 83, the team announced on Thursday.

Neukom, who retired from his role after the 2011 season, played a pivotal part in the franchise's resurgence.

Under his leadership, the Giants captured their first World Series title in San Francisco in 2010 — a historic victory as it marked the team’s first championship since relocating from New York in 1958.

Following that landmark win, the Giants went on to claim additional World Series titles in 2012 and 2014, cementing a golden era for the franchise.

Giants CEO Larry Baer paid tribute to Neukom in an emotional statement, calling him “a true gentleman.”

"Bill will always be remembered for not only his leadership of this storied organisation but also his colorful bow ties and the fact he'd bring a glove to the ballpark to try and catch foul balls," Baer said. "He was a dedicated fan and a friend to so many."

During his tenure, Neukom introduced the slogan “The Giants Way,” which emphasised excellence at every level of the organisation — from the minor leagues to the major league club.

"My idea is that we adhere to it at the minor league level and all the way up," Neukom said.

"It's how you play the game, conditioning, fundamentals, a rigorous spring training regimen, everything. We want the best talent, the best teachers, the best leaders, the best trainers, and we want to have better communication on what we want and how we want it done," he added.

Even after retiring, Neukom remained passionate about the game and maintained a strong connection with the Giants.