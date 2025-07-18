Afghanistan appoint Agha Sabir as new batting coach at HPC

Former Pakistan first-class cricketer Agha Sabir takes helm as the new batting coach at Afghanistan's High Performance Center in Kabul. - Reporter

Former Pakistani first-class cricketer Agha Sabir has been appointed as the batting coach at Afghanistan’s High Performance Center, where he will work closely with young Afghan players in Kabul.

Sabir, who featured in 112 first-class matches representing Karachi, PIA and Pakistan Customs, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

He began his coaching career at the district level and has since served as the coach of Karachi Whites and HCC in domestic cricket.

Additionally, he has worked as an assistant coach with the Pakistan Shaheens and the Pakistan U19 team.

Expressing his enthusiasm and commitment towards his new coaching role in Afghanistan, Sabir shared insights into his objectives and responsibilities at the High Performance Center in Kabul.

“My responsibilities include working with Afghanistan's batters at the academy. As a coach, I will try my best to guide Afghanistan’s cricketers.”

It is pertinent to mention that the 44-year-old, who amassed 5,524 runs in his first-class career, is a PCB Level 3 certified coach.

He has also played 18 T20 matches, scoring 439 runs at a strike rate of 131.04, which includes two half-centuries.

In List-A cricket, the former left-handed batter scored 1,185 runs in 51 matches at an average of 25.21, including six fifties and two centuries.