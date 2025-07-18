NBA all-star Damian Lillard returns to Blazers on three-year deal

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard reacts after being charged with a technical foul in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Fiserv Forum on Mar 4, 2024. — Reuters

PORTLAND: NBA all-star Damian Lillard has agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, international media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the contract includes a player option for the 2027-28 season and a rare no-trade clause, something only Lillard and LeBron James currently possess in the NBA.

Bradley Beal previously had a no-trade clause before reaching a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns earlier this week.

The 35-year-old spent 11 seasons with Portland before a brief stint with the Milwaukee Bucks.

He was traded to Milwaukee ahead of the 2023-24 season but has now opted to return to the franchise where he made his name.

The Bucks, meanwhile, extended the remaining $113 million from Lillard’s contract to sign free-agent center Myles Turner.

Lillard’s combined salary for the 2025-26 season is expected to reach $70 million, factoring in earnings from both his Portland and Milwaukee contracts.

Over the next two seasons, his earnings could total up to $141 million, leading into a potential opt-out in 2027.

The deal was finalised this week between Trail Blazers officials and Lillard’s agent, Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports Management.

Lillard suffered a torn left Achilles in late April during Game 4 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers and underwent surgery in early May.

He is expected to use the 2025-26 season for rehabilitation before making his full return to the court.

Despite receiving multiple midlevel and minimum contract offers from NBA title contenders, Lillard chose to rejoin Portland.

The Trail Blazers now boast a promising core including Lillard, Jrue Holiday, Deni Avdija, Jalen Williams, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round pick, and two future pick swaps from Milwaukee.

Lillard’s illustrious career in Portland includes 11 seasons, seven All-Star selections, and seven All-NBA Team honors. He led the team to eight playoff appearances, highlighted by a trip to the Western Conference Finals in the 2018-19 season.