Graham Arnold confident of Iraq's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification

Australia coach Graham Arnold reacts after the match on January 28, 2024. — Reuters

BAGHDAD: Newly appointed Iraq head coach Graham Arnold has expressed confidence in leading the team to its first FIFA World Cup in 40 years, as they gear up for the next phase of Asian qualifiers for the 2026 tournament.

The Australian coach, who replaced Spaniard Jesus Casas in May, is aiming to guide Iraq to only their second-ever World Cup appearance, their first since 1986.

Iraq has been drawn alongside Saudi Arabia and Indonesia in the upcoming round of qualifiers, with all matches set to be played in Jeddah this October.

The winner of the group will earn a direct berth to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

"I have extensive experience working against both the Saudi and Indonesian national teams. I know their strengths, but I also know their weaknesses," Arnold said.

"But we are Iraq, an extremely proud nation with a higher FIFA ranking than both Saudi and Indonesia and we need to prove that."

Arnold is banking on his vast coaching experience, particularly his successful stint with Australia, to inspire Iraq’s campaign.

His most notable achievement came at the 2022 World Cup, where he led the Socceroos to the Round of 16 before being knocked out by eventual champions Argentina.

The 61-year-old stepped down as Australia's head coach in September last year after a goalless draw against Indonesia in Jakarta.

Interestingly, Arnold's Iraq will face Saudi Arabia on October 14th at the same King Abdullah Sports City Stadium where his Australian side suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in a World Cup qualifier in March 2022.