Shahid Afridi confident Pakistan Champions will clinch WCL 2025 title

BIRMINGHAM: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has expressed strong confidence in the Pakistan Champions squad, stating that the team is determined to overcome the final hurdle and lift the World Championship of Legends (WCL) title this year.

The second edition of the WCL is set to kick off on Friday, July 18, at Edgbaston Stadium, Birmingham, with Pakistan Champions locking horns against England Champions in the tournament opener.

This year, the team sees a change in leadership as Mohammad Hafeez takes over the captaincy from Younis Khan, who led Pakistan Champions to the final in the inaugural season.

Speaking to Geo News upon arrival at Edgbaston for a pre-match training session, Afridi praised the squad’s balance and potential.

“We have a wonderful squad again. The team combination is very strong. Last year, too, we had a good first season, but this year we are hopeful of winning the tournament," Afridi said.

"This time we have more young talent, and a new captain is leading them. Last year, Younis Khan did a great job; this year, we have Hafeez doing the honours. The aim is to have a new legendary cricketer from the past leading the Pakistan Champions squad,” he added.

The highly anticipated clash between Pakistan Champions and arch-rivals India Champions — the defending champions — is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, also at Edgbaston. Afridi acknowledged the significance of the encounter.

“All the matches are important for us, but Pakistan versus India – those games always have a different vibe and excitement. I’m hopeful more fans will flock to the stadiums to watch us in action,” he said.

Team owner Kamil Khan expressed optimism ahead of the tournament, stating that the team is determined to go one step further this time.

“We came here with renewed passion and motivation for victory. We’ve got a strong team, but all the other teams in the tournament are also very good. We are hoping for a better second season of the WCL.

The competition has grown since last year, and there is now a lot more fan following. The buzz is very good, and every match will be equally tough, regardless of the opponent.”

Kamil emphasized the importance of having multiple all-rounders in the squad, particularly in English conditions. He also pointed out the opportunity the tournament presents for fringe players.

“We have seasoned players like Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Umar Amin, and Hafeez as our captain, accompanied by stars like Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Malik. Considering the conditions and fitness of the players, it’s a very balanced squad with several all-rounders.

We are also providing a platform for those players who can still represent Pakistan but, for various reasons, are not currently on the PCB’s radar – like Amir Yamin, who performed so well in the first edition too.”

Head coach Arshad Khan highlighted the squad’s fitness and ongoing involvement in competitive cricket.

“We have several fresh legs in the squad this year, like Asif Ali, Hafeez, Umar Amin, and Rumman Raees, along with experienced players Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Sohaib Maqsood, and Amir Yamin.

Most of these players have recently been active in club cricket, and some have even featured in domestic cricket. Even our senior players are fully fit and in good shape. We also have some practice time before the first game, which will help us overcome any notable shortcomings.”



