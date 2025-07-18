Khurram Shahzad stars in Worcestershire's Vitality Blast win over Nottinghamshire

Khurram Shahzad celebrates after taking wicket during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Worcestershire Rapids and Nottinghamshire Outlaws in Worcester, England, on July 17, 2025. - ECB

WORCESTER: Pakistan pacer Khurram Shahzad delivered a match-winning performance as Worcestershire secured a commanding 45-run victory over Nottinghamshire in the ongoing Men's Vitality Blast 2025 at the County Ground, New Road, on Thursday.

Batting first, Worcestershire posted a formidable total of 206-7 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to a blistering 20-ball 57-run knock by Ethan Brookes.

Skipper Brett D'Oliveira contributed 46 off 36 deliveries, while Kashif Ali and Adam Hose chipped in with 34 and 33 runs respectively.

In response, Nottinghamshire were bundled out for 161 in 18.2 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Moores top-scored with a fiery 57 off 29 balls, while Matthew Montgomery added 47 off just 22 deliveries. Moises Henriques also made 18 runs from 16 balls.

Worcestershire’s bowling unit put on a clinical show, with Ben Allison and Ethan Brookes each claiming three wickets.

Khurram Shahzad and Tom Taylor picked up two wickets apiece, with Shahzad striking early to dismiss the opening duo of skipper Joe Clarke and Freddie McCann.

Dillon Pennington and Daniel Sams starred with the ball earlier for Nottinghamshire, taking three wickets each, while Liam Patterson-White managed one wicket in his expensive four-over spell.

It is pertinent to mention that the 25-year-old Pakistan pacer Shahzad has now taken seven wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 8.14 in the tournament so far.