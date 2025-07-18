Usman Khawaja raises voice for Palestine again

Usman Khawaja of Australia arrives on Day One of the ICC World Test Championship Final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 11, 2025 in London, England. - ICC

SYDNEY: Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has once again raised his voice against the ongoing violence in Palestine, particularly highlighting the plight of innocent children affected by the conflict.

Known for his vocal stance on humanitarian issues, Khawaja took to social media to share a heart-wrenching video of wounded Palestinian children.

In his post, Khawaja once again condemned the ongoing violence against Palestinians, particularly children, and urged people not to remain silent in the face of such atrocities.

“Hard to watch... Imagine living it,” Usman posted.

“In real time, we are STILL witnessing these atrocities. UNICEF has called it ‘a graveyard for children’ and kids are still being slaughtered, almost two years on. HUMANS are being starved to death and attacked at first aid points.

"I will keep saying it—if this ever becomes normal for us, we are truly lost. Don’t stop speaking up. Always stand for humanity, for equality, for a better tomorrow,” he added.

This is not the first time the Pakistan-born cricketer, who is also a practicing Muslim, has spoken out against the violence in Gaza.

Previously, he strongly condemned the alleged killing of over 130 Palestinian children in a single day.

Sharing a screenshot from American activist Omar Suleiman that depicted the body of an infant, Khawaja wrote on Facebook, “Over 130 children killed in one day. For no reason, to break a CEASEFIRE.”

“Now imagine if that happened on the opposite side. The outrage that would occur. All lives aren’t equal. For some reason, these kids will be footnotes or just numbers in history. But they too have names and mothers, fathers, sisters, and brothers—just like you. We can’t normalise this type of brutality, although I’m afraid we already have. I can’t believe this is still happening.”

The 38-year-old has consistently expressed his disapproval of the Israel-Palestine conflict and has used both his platform and presence on the cricket field to draw attention to the crisis.

During Australia’s home Test series against Pakistan in late 2023, he attempted a silent protest by writing “Freedom is a human right” and “All lives are equal” on his shoes.

However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ruled that it violated its guidelines.

In response, Khawaja opted to wear a black armband during the first Test, but was still sanctioned by the ICC for displaying a "personal message."

Following the reprimand, Khawaja criticised the ICC’s inconsistent application of its rules.

“I just think that so much has happened in the past that sets a precedent,” Khawaja told Fox Cricket.

“Other guys that have religious things on their equipment, under the ICC guidelines that’s not technically allowed, but the ICC never says anything on that,” he added.