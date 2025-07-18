Abdullah Shafique’s fifty in vain as Lancashire beat Yorkshire in Vitality Blast

Abdullah Shafique of Yorkshire bats during the Vitality Blast Men match between Yorkshire and Lancashire Lighting at Headingley on July 17, 2025 in Leeds, England. - ECB

LEEDS: Abdullah Shafique’s valiant half-century went in vain as Lancashire defeated Yorkshire by 21 runs in a Men’s Vitality Blast 2025 clash at Headingley on Thursday.

Batting first, Lancashire posted 174 runs before being bowled out in 19.5 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler was the standout performer, smashing 77 runs off 46 balls. Opening batter Phil Salt also contributed with a brisk 42 off 29 deliveries, but the rest of the batting lineup failed to make significant contributions.

For Yorkshire, Matt Milnes, Jordan Thompson, and Jafer Chohan claimed two wickets each, while Will Sutherland and Dan Moriarty chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In reply, Yorkshire were bowled out for 153 in 19.1 overs, falling short by 21 runs.

Abdullah Shafique was the top scorer with a fluent 54 off 34 balls, including seven boundaries and a six. Will Sutherland added 28 off 22 deliveries, while captain Dawid Malan scored 19 off 13 balls.

However, the rest of the batting order failed to capitalise, resulting in yet another defeat.

Veteran England pacer James Anderson led Lancashire’s bowling attack with a brilliant spell, taking three wickets in his four overs.

He was well supported by Chris Green, who also picked up three wickets. Luke Wood bagged two, while Tom Aspinwall and Jack Blatherwick claimed one wicket each.

With this loss, Yorkshire remain at the bottom of the points table, having won just four of their 13 matches and suffering nine defeats, holding 16 points.