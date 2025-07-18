Wolves induct Diogo Jota into Hall of Fame after tragic death

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates with the trophy after winning the Carabao Cup on February 27, 2022. — Reuters

WOLVERHAMPTON: Wolverhampton Wanderers have posthumously inducted Portuguese forward Diogo Jota into the club’s Hall of Fame, honouring his contributions to the team following his tragic death in a car accident earlier this month.

Jota and his brother, Silva, tragically passed away in a fiery car crash near Zamora, in northwestern Spain, on July 3, 2025. The two were reportedly en route to the United Kingdom ahead of Liverpool’s pre-season preparations.

According to reports, the fatal crash occurred in the early hours when their vehicle veered off the road and burst into flames.

Jota played a key role in Wolves’ promotion to the Premier League in 2018, becoming a fan favourite during his time at Molineux. He joined the club in 2017 and later moved to Liverpool in 2020, where he continued to shine.

During his stint with Liverpool, Jota made 182 appearances and scored 65 goals across all competitions. On the international stage, he earned 49 caps for Portugal, becoming a vital part of the national squad.

Wolves’ director of football administration, Matt Wild, paid tribute to Jota’s legacy both on and off the pitch.

"Diogo was not only a phenomenal footballer, but someone who carried himself with humility and kindness throughout his time at Wolves, and will be sorely missed by all of us," Wild said.

The Wolves Hall of Fame, established in 2008, celebrates players who have made a lasting impact on the club. Jota now joins an esteemed group that includes Billy Wright, Derek Dougan, and Steve Bull.

As tributes poured in, a mural of Jota was recently unveiled near Anfield by renowned artist John Culshaw. The artwork captures the forward smiling and forming a heart shape with his hands — a gesture he often made during goal celebrations.

Jota’s legacy will continue to be remembered by football fans across the world, especially at Molineux and Anfield, where he left an indelible mark.