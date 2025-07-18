PFL backs Lyari Football Academy’s historic Norway cup debut

Emerging women footballers from Lyari are all set to make their historic debut at the Norway Cup, which kicks off on July 26 in Oslo. – PFL

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Football League (PFL) has thrown its weight behind Lyari Football Academy (LFA) as the young side gears up for a historic debut at the Norway Cup — the world’s largest youth football tournament — set to kick off on July 26 in Oslo.

This marks a major milestone for Pakistan’s grassroots football development, with LFA becoming the first team from the country to participate in the prestigious global event.

To ensure smooth travel for the players, PFL has formally reached out to the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Pakistan, requesting expedited visa facilitation for the academy’s athletes.

The PFL emphasised that enabling these young footballers to represent Pakistan internationally is not just about participation — it’s about national pride and the opportunity to showcase Lyari’s rich footballing culture on a world stage.

This move is part of PFL’s ongoing commitment to nurturing football talent in Lyari.

In 2024, the league’s international delegation — led by global ambassador Michael Owen and accompanied by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari — visited Lyari’s historic Kakri Ground to attend an exhibition match.

The visit coincided with the inauguration of the renovated Kakri Sports Complex and highlighted Lyari’s reputation as a football powerhouse.

Continuing this support, PFL Chairman Farhan Ahmed recently visited the Lyari Football Academy, where he met with the young players preparing for Oslo. Praising their dedication and skill, he said:

“You carry not just your dreams, but the hopes of the nation. Play with pride. Play for Pakistan,” Farhan stated.

Ahmed also thanked the Chief Minister of Sindh and the provincial Minister for Sports for their financial support of the academy’s journey, noting that such backing is crucial for empowering grassroots talent.

PFL’s support is more than symbolic — it represents a broader push to provide competitive opportunities and essential resources to aspiring footballers from underrepresented communities.

With Lyari’s streets brimming with raw talent and passion, this initiative serves as a powerful step toward showcasing that potential on the global stage.