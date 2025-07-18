PCB unveils comprehensive 2025-26 women’s cricket calendar

Pakistan women cricketers celebrate after beating Thailand during the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has officially announced the women’s cricket calendar for the 2025-26 season, outlining an action-packed schedule that includes both international fixtures and domestic competitions, along with key development pathways for emerging players.

To strengthen its grassroots structure, the PCB will kick off the season with the National Women’s U19 T20 Tournament in Karachi from 15 September to 6 October.

Top performers from the tournament will be selected for a three-week skills development camp, followed by a pre-departure training camp for the Pakistan U19 team’s tour of Bangladesh in December, where they will play a five-match T20 series.

Pakistan’s senior women’s team will begin the international season with a three-match T20I series against Ireland in Dublin, scheduled from 6 to 10 August 2025.

Later, they will host South Africa for a three-match ODI series at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 16, 19, and 22 September.

These matches serve as part of Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place in Sri Lanka and India.

Pakistan will play seven league matches in the World Cup between 2 and 24 October. If they qualify, the semi-final (29 October) and final (2 November) will also be held in Colombo.

As part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025-29, Pakistan will tour South Africa from 7 February to 2 March 2026 to play three ODIs and three T20Is.

In April 2026, Pakistan will host Zimbabwe for three ODIs and three T20Is between 24 April and 11 May, with venues and timings to be confirmed.

Before heading to England for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 (12 June – 5 July), Pakistan will participate in a tri-nation T20I series in Ireland involving the hosts and the West Indies—a crucial preparation step ahead of the global event.

The National Women’s One-Day Tournament will be played in Karachi from 6 to 24 November 2025. The four-team event, featuring 15 matches, will follow a double round-robin format and include national players.

The National Women’s T20 Tournament, also in Karachi, will take place from 24 March to 17 April 2026, comprising five teams and 23 matches.

Additionally, an Inter-University Tournament under the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is scheduled for October 2025, with details on venues and fixtures to be announced.

Head of Women’s Cricket, Rafia Haider, expressed the PCB’s strategic vision behind the newly announced 2025-26 women’s cricket calendar.

She emphasised the board’s commitment to player development across all levels

“The 2025-26 calendar reflects our strategic commitment to providing consistent and meaningful playing opportunities for our women cricketers at all levels. From robust international assignments to competitive domestic tournaments, we are ensuring our players are fully prepared to excel on the world stage,” Rafia stated.

She also highlighted the importance of the Pathways structure in shaping the future of women’s cricket in Pakistan, with a special focus on youth development:

“Our Pathways structure continues to evolve with the aim of building a strong future for Pakistan women’s cricket. The U19 T20 tournament, followed by the tour to Bangladesh will offer young players valuable exposure and an opportunity to develop the skills required at the international level,” she stated.

Speaking about the significance of the upcoming season, Rafia noted the importance of thorough preparation ahead of global events.

“The upcoming season is significant, with major events such as the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on the horizon. Our international schedule has been designed to ensure thorough preparation, with quality opposition that will enable the players to perform well and contribute in the team’s success.”

She further added that the board is working towards expanding domestic playing opportunities through departmental involvement:

“We are also actively engaging in discussions with various departments to introduce a departmental tournament for women’s cricket. This initiative will provide additional playing opportunities for our women cricketers,” she concluded.

Key Fixtures – Pakistan Women’s 2025-26 Season

International Schedule

T20I Series vs Ireland – Dublin (6–10 August 2025)

ODI Series vs South Africa – Lahore (16, 19, 22 September 2025)

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup – Sri Lanka & India (2 October – 2 November 2025)

ODIs & T20Is vs South Africa – South Africa (7 February – 2 March 2026)

ODIs & T20Is vs Zimbabwe – Pakistan (24 April – 11 May 2026)

T20 Tri-Series in Ireland – Ireland, Pakistan, West Indies (May–June 2026)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup – England (12 June – 5 July 2026)

Domestic Competitions

National Women’s One-Day Tournament – Karachi (6–24 November 2025)

National Women’s T20 Tournament – Karachi (24 March – 17 April 2026)

HEC Inter-University Tournament – October 2025

Pathways Initiatives