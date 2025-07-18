Haris Rauf begins training at NCA with eye on West Indies series

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf began his training session after recovering from injury at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on July 17, 2025. – Instagram/harisraufofficial

LAHORE: Pakistan’s star fast bowler Haris Rauf has fully recovered from his recent hamstring injury and has resumed bowling as part of his return to competitive cricket.

Rauf sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury while representing the San Francisco Unicorns in the 2025 edition of Major League Cricket (MLC), during a match against the Texas Super Kings.

Despite the setback, Rauf had a standout campaign, finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps in eight matches at an economy rate of 9.08.

Following ten days of complete rest, the right-arm pacer resumed training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore and is gradually regaining full rhythm.

The pacer was previously ruled out of the T20I series against Bangladesh due to the injury but is now expected to be available for the upcoming limited-overs series against the West Indies.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Rauf is part of their future plans, as the team gears up for crucial T20I fixtures ahead of major tournaments like the 2025 Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, discussions are ongoing between the PCB and Cricket West Indies (CWI) regarding the structure of the upcoming tour.

The PCB has proposed converting the three-match ODI series into T20Is to better prepare for the upcoming T20 events.

However, CWI appears reluctant to alter the original schedule, with CEO Chris Dehring confirming that discussions are ongoing between the two boards.

"The schedule remains as it is, and we continue to engage with the PCB on the matter,” said Dehring.

Despite the uncertainty over the ODI series, ticket sales have already begun for both formats.

The T20I leg is scheduled for July 31, August 2, and August 3 at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida, with promotional offers such as “Buy One, Get One Free” and a 50% discount on single tickets.

The ODI matches, if not converted, are tentatively set for August 8, 10, and 12 in Trinidad, with ticket prices ranging from $8 to $175.