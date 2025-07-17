India ‘leaning towards’ Jasprit Bumrah for fourth England Test

India's Jasprit Bumrah (left) appeals for the wicket of England's Zak Crawley during the fifth day of their first Test at Headingley in Leeds on June 24, 2025. — Reuters

BECKENHAM: India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Thursday, revealed that the visitors are tilting towards ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah to play their must-win fourth Test against England, scheduled to commence on July 23.

The visitors, who suffered a narrow 22-run defeat in the Lord’s Test, are yet to decide on retaining ace Bumrah for the upcoming fixture as part of their plans to manage his workload.

It was reported ahead of the series that the right-arm speedster would only play three matches of the five-match series to avoid a recurrent injury to his back, for which he underwent surgery earlier this year.

The right-arm pacer featured in the series opener and registered a five-wicket haul in the first innings but went wicketless in the second as England chased down a stiff 371-run target to clinch the victory.

He delivered a similar performance in the Lord’s Test, registering a five-wicket haul in the first innings, while taking two in the second, but his efforts once again went in vain.

He was rested for the second Test, which the visitors won thumpingly by 336 runs.

Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s inability to lead India to a victory on the tour, Doeschate shared that the team management is ‘leaning towards’ him for the must-win Manchester Test but will make the final decision after carefully deliberating several important factors.

"No, we'll make that call [on Bumrah] in Manchester still. We know we have got him for one of the last two Tests. It's pretty obvious that the series on the line now in Manchester so there will be a leaning towards playing him,” Doeschate stated.

“But again, we have got to look at all the factors: how many days of cricket are we going to get up there, what do we feel is our best chance of winning that game, and then how that fits in together with The Oval. And looking at the last two games holistically as part of the series," he added.