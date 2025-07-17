Arshdeep Singh suffers injury ahead of fourth England Test

India's Arshdeep Singh looks on during their training session at Headingley in Leeds on June 19, 2025. — Reuters

BECKENHAM: India’s uncapped pacer Arshdeep Singh suffered a cut to his bowling hand during the team’s training session here for the upcoming fourth Test of the five-match series against England, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate confirmed on Thursday.

According to the details, the 26-year-old sustained the blow while attempting to stop a shot from Sai Sudharsan.

He was examined by the medical team after the training session and was subsequently taken to a doctor, who will determine whether he needs stitches.

India’s assistant coach Doeschate confirmed the development during a media interaction and shared that the extent of his injury will be crucial for the touring side’s planning for the upcoming must-win fixture.

“He took a ball while he was bowling there. So he hit a ball, and he tried to stop it and it’s just a cut. So we have to see how bad the cut is,” Doeschate told reporters.

“Obviously, the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously, if he needs stitches or does he not, that will be important to our planning for the next few days,” he added.

Although Arshdeep Singh has yet to play a Test for India, he was reportedly under consideration to play the upcoming Test if the visitors had decided to rest their frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah.

The rumours were also fuelled by Doeschate, who stated that the decision on India’s team combination for the Manchester Test was hinged on Arshdeep’s availability.

"We'll take a call on the combination we play," Doeschate continued.

"Particularly given the Arshdeep situation as well, we'll make that call closer to Manchester," he concluded.

For the unversed, home side England lead the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-1, courtesy of their hard-fought 22-run victory in the third Test.