Tom Aspinall opines on BMF title use at UFC 318

An undated photo of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/tomaspinallofficial

Newly crowned undisputed heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall said he is not a big fan of the BMF championship ahead of Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier's collision in the main event of UFC 318.

Aspinall, the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history, was officially crowned the new undisputed heavyweight champion after the promotion confirmed MMA legend Jon Jones’s retirement.

Aspinall is set to make his first title defence as the UFC hunts for his next opponent.

Tom, who is a big fan of MMA, will be one of millions closely following the Holloway and Poirier bout, with the BMF title being up for grabs.

Ahead of the fight, Aspinall opined that the BMF championship is not something that necessarily needs to have a role in this trilogy fight.

“Do you want my honest opinion? I mean, it’s a title, but it’s not a world championship, so what are we doing?” Aspinall said.

“These guys don’t need a title. They’re two legends of the sport. Look at the name value, even look at the rankings, look at the amount of fights they’ve got, look at the shorts they’re wearing. We don’t really need a title on the line, to be honest.”

Aspinall said that Poirier has such a respectable career that he needs a title to prove his class.

“I’m going to give you a controversial answer again. My opinion, it doesn’t matter what it says in front of the word world champion,” Aspinall said.

“If you have the words UFC and title on it, you’re a champion regardless. Is he the best fighter to ever not win an undisputed title? I would say definitely Dustin Poirier. He’s had such a respectable career that I don’t think the title matters for somebody like him in my opinion.”