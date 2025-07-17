Pakistan Champions captain Hafeez upbeat for WCL 2025 challenge

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed his commitment to perform well in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, scheduled to get underway on Friday.
Hafeez, who captained the national men’s cricket team in 32 matches, shared that leading Pakistan Champions is a ‘different feeling’ but vowed to replicate previous performances.
“Always proud to represent Pakistan, and this time, a different feeling, but hopefully we will do the same things. We’ll do well,” Hafeez said upon the team’s arrival at the Birmingham Airport on Thursday morning.
The players were accompanied by head coach Arshad Khan, franchise owner Kamil Khan and former teammate Saeed Ajmal.
Notably, Ajmal is not a part of the Pakistan Champions squad but may perform coaching duties as he could be heard telling Raees in the video that he is a coach.
Pakistan Champions, who finished as the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the WCL last year, will start their campaign against England Champions in the curtain-raiser on Friday.
They next face arch-rivals and holders India Champions in their second match on Sunday.
Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim and Sohail Khan.
