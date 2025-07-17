Pakistan Champions captain Hafeez upbeat for WCL 2025 challenge

Pakistan's Mohammad Hafeez in action during their second T20I against New Zealand at the Seddon Park in Hamilton on December 20, 2020. — AFP

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan Champions captain Mohammad Hafeez expressed his commitment to perform well in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, scheduled to get underway on Friday.

Hafeez, who captained the national men’s cricket team in 32 matches, shared that leading Pakistan Champions is a ‘different feeling’ but vowed to replicate previous performances.

“Always proud to represent Pakistan, and this time, a different feeling, but hopefully we will do the same things. We’ll do well,” Hafeez said upon the team’s arrival at the Birmingham Airport on Thursday morning.

The players were accompanied by head coach Arshad Khan, franchise owner Kamil Khan and former teammate Saeed Ajmal.

Notably, Ajmal is not a part of the Pakistan Champions squad but may perform coaching duties as he could be heard telling Raees in the video that he is a coach.

Pakistan Champions, who finished as the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the WCL last year, will start their campaign against England Champions in the curtain-raiser on Friday.

They next face arch-rivals and holders India Champions in their second match on Sunday.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim and Sohail Khan.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage