Diogo Jota's mural completed in Liverpool to pay tribute

Artist John Culshaw works on a mural of late Liverpool player Diogo Jota on the side of a pub in Liverpool on July 14, 2025.

A new mural of the late Diogo Jota has been made near Anfield by artist John Culshaw to pay tribute.

The piece portrays Jota smiling and with his hands depicting a love heart in a moment of celebration.

The mural is part of a series of fan tributes outside Anfield to Jota. The Liverpool forward and his brother, Andre Silva, tragically passed away in a fiery car crash near Zamora on July 3, 2025.

Culshaw, who painted the piece, said As Liverpool fans, we know how to pay tribute to someone who has given us so much. He said he picked this image because the star is sending love to fans in it.

"As Liverpool fans we know how to deal with tragedy and show our appreciation to someone who has given us so much," said Culshaw.

"I picked this image to paint because it shows Diogo sending love out to the fans and by immortalising him in our city, it shows that we are sending the love right back."

Jota’s shirt No.20 has been retired by Liverpool across all levels of the men's and women's sides in honour of their late player.

Culshaw said that Diogo will remain our number 20 forever.

"Diogo has given us so many memories, it's only right that he will remain our number 20 forever," Culshaw concluded.

The Reds made their first appearance since Jota's death against Preston North End on Saturday in a game dominated by tributes.

A series of tributes were presented before the match, including a minute's silence.