Manchester United submit third bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo

An undated photo of Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo. — Instagram/bryan_.m19

Manchester United submitted a third bid for Bryan Mbeumo of Brentford that could be worth up to £70m, international media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the offer is worth £65m plus £5m in add-ons. However, Brentford are yet to discuss the deal.

Manchester United are confident about getting the deal done for Mbeumo and are hopeful for Cameroon international to take him on the tour to United States on Tuesday for three pre-season games.

Although Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are also under the radar of United, it has always been the priority at Old Trafford to get the Mbeumo deal done in time.

The 25-year-old impressed everyone last season with his striking abilities, scoring 20 Premier League goals, and several clubs were interested in him, including Tottenham Hotspur. However, Mbeumo wants to join United.

Newcastle are also looking to rope in striker Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Converting chances is the main concern for Manchester, and Amorim has been repeatedly speaking about that.

United scored 44 Premier League goals last season, which was their worst in a domestic campaign since they were relegated in 1973-74.

The Red Devils have successfully signed forward Matheus Cunha and defender Diego Leon in the summer transfer window.

If United succeeds in making a deal, it is likely to mean skipper Bruno Fernandes playing in a deeper role as Cunha is reserved for one of the two inside forward positions behind a main striker that Amorim prefers.