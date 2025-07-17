Oleksandr Usyk calls United Kingdom his second home

Oleksandr Usyk (right) and his manager Egis Klimas during the press conference at Wembley Stadium in London on July 17, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk, who will fight British boxer Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night in a rematch, called the United Kingdom his second home.

Usyk first fought Dubois in August 2023, where the Ukrainian came out victorious in Poland with a ninth-round knockout, having dropped the British boxer twice.

However, the fight sparked debate after the Ukrainian was dropped by a punch that was ruled low by the officials.

Since then, Usyk has fought Tyson Fury twice, beating him both times and becoming the undisputed champion.

Dubois has also responded brilliantly after his defeat to Usyk in their first showdown, defeating Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and Anthony Joshua.

Oleksandr Usyk acknowledged Dubois' improvement, saying his last three fights were great and the Brit has improved a lot.

“Dubois may have improved in boxing, but mentally, I don’t know, but listen he is a hard guy. He is a young guy, he is a good boxer. The three last fights he won were great,” Usyk said.

Oleksandr also showed a huge respect for UK fans and the country, saying it is his second home.

“I don’t think about popularity, but I have respect for the UK and UK fans. The UK is my second home,” Usyk concluded.

If Usyk secures victory on Saturday, he would become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, having also held all the belts down at cruiserweight.

Meanwhile, Dubois said he is 'chasing greatness' and is ready for a 'demolition job'.

Promoter Frank Warren, who represents Dubois, has claimed that Usyk would find the Briton a different opponent to the one he beat before.