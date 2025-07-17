Pakistan Champions squad reaches Birmingham for WCL 2025

Pakistan Champions' Shoaib Malik (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their World Championship of Legends semi-final against the West Indies at The County Ground in Northampton on July 12, 2024. — Instagram/wclpakistanchampions

BIRMINGHAM: The Pakistan Champions squad reached here on Thursday morning to participate in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends, scheduled to commence on Friday.

In a video released by the franchise, Pakistan champions captain Mohammad Hafeez, all-rounder Shoaib Malik, left-arm pacer Rumman Raees and top-order batter Sharjeel Khan were seen at the Birmingham Airport.

The players were accompanied by head coach Arshad Khan, franchise owner Kamil Khan and former teammate Saeed Ajmal.

Notably, Ajmal is not a part of the Pakistan Champions squad but may perform coaching duties as he could be heard telling Raees in the video that he is a coach.

Pakistan Champions, who finished as the runners-up in the inaugural edition of the WCL last year, will start their campaign against England Champions in the curtain-raiser on Friday.

They next face arch-rivals and holders India Champions in their second match on Sunday.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL season 2: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, Imad Wasim and Sohail Khan.

Complete Tournament Schedule:

July 18 (Friday): England Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 19 (Saturday): West Indies Champions vs South Africa Champions July 19 (Saturday): England Champions vs Australia Champions July 20 (Sunday): India Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 22 (Tuesday): England Champions vs West Indies Champions July 22 (Tuesday): India Champions vs South Africa Champions July 23 (Wednesday): Australia Champions vs West Indies Champions July 24 (Thursday): South Africa Champions vs England Champions July 25 (Friday): Pakistan Champions vs South Africa Champions July 26 (Saturday): India Champions vs Australia Champions July 26 (Saturday): Pakistan Champions vs West Indies Champions July 27 (Sunday): South Africa Champions vs Australia Champions July 27 (Sunday): India Champions vs England Champions July 29 (Tuesday): Australia Champions vs Pakistan Champions July 29 (Tuesday): India Champions vs West Indies Champions

Knockout Stage