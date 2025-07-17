Oleksandr Usyk's coach discloses Ukrainian is getting stronger

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning his fight against Anthony Joshua on August 20, 2022. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk's coach said that the 38-year-old is displaying no signs of slowing down and obtaining more strength on Thursday, ahead of his rematch against Daniel Dubois.

The age difference between Usyk and Dubois is significant, but both fighters still want to meet each other for the second time in the ring on Saturday in London for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Usyk earlier stopped Dubois in Poland two years ago in Round nine after composing himself following a low blow in Round five.

Dubois has been on a three-fight knockout streak since then, with wins over Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua.

While he may be the older opponent, Usyk's trainer, Jakub Chycki, has said the Ukrainian is not showing signs of ageing as he prepares for his 24th professional bout.

Usyk's coach Chycki cited that the fighter still has the same training and he is better than earlier, and now generating more power as well.

He added that they do not see any signs of ageing, and he is fully fit for the fight.

"He is able to perform the same training loads, the same type of training, we see he's a little bit stronger, generates more power," Chycki said.

"The aerobic capacity is on the same level. So in my opinion we don't see the symptoms of aging now. So it's a good prognostic for the next fight."

Chycki added that all of the responses have been positive, and the most important thing is to observe the reaction in training.

"For me the most important thing is not [to be] worse at this age," he said.

"We know his history. In sports science, the most important thing is monitoring response on the training loads."