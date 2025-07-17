Seth Rollins provides update on knee injury

WWE Paul Heyman joins forces with Seth Rollins in Night one of WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on April 19, 2025. - WWE

The reigning Mr. Money in the Bank, Seth Rollins, on Wednesday provided an update on his knee injury sustained during the 40th edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Rollins, who faced LA Knight in the co-main event, suffered the injury after an awkward landing while attempting a Lionsault off the second rope.

Visibly in pain, Rollins clutched his leg and made his way to the corner, where he spoke with the referee, ringside physician, and Paul Heyman. A quick adjustment was made to the match’s finish, allowing Knight to pick up the win shortly afterwards.

Reports from multiple wrestling media outlets suggest that the injury is legitimate and could keep Rollins out of action for a significant period.

However, Rollins has finally opened up about the injury in an interview on Wednesday, saying his knee was too swollen to determine much through imaging on Monday in Birmingham, Alabama, and he believes it will take some time to heal.

"There was some imaging. It was a little too swollen, so we're going to take another look, hopefully, in a week or two here in LA,” Rollins said.

“Try to get some sort of firm diagnosis and we can go from there. I am not a doctor, I only know my body and what I feel. What I feel is that this is going to be me out for an extended period of time.”

Seth Rollins further stated that it is not the first time that he has been going through such situations and would not be the last time. He said we will get a clear idea after the MRI.

"This isn't the first time I've been injured, it won't be the last time," he continued.

"I've always got WrestleMania in the back of my mind. Can I make it back for WrestleMania season? I feel good about that. Beyond a firm timeline, I just won't know until we receive a clearer answer from the MRI. That's where it's at."