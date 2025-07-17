Conor Benn's rematch against Chris Eubank Jr. to be cancelled

Conor Benn during his media workout after the boxing board of control said they would not sanction the Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn fight on October 5, 2022. — Reuters

Conor Benn has admitted that his planned rematch against Chris Eubank Jr. is likely to be cancelled, but did not provide any other details or the reason on Thursday.

The second fight between the two was scheduled for September 20th in London at a yet-to-be-determined venue.

Earlier, it was announced that both fighters signed a two-fight deal before the first bout; the rematch date was announced by the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and owner of Ring Magazine.

Benn said that the rematch has been cancelled, but he was ready for it, and it was called off by Chris Eubank Jr.

"This rematch falling apart had nothing to do with me," Benn said.

"I was ready to go on the scheduled Sept. 20 date. I'm not sure what happened to Chris Eubank."

Eubank Jr narrowly defeated Benn in a thrilling 12-round contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April, where all three judges scored the bout 116-112 in favour of Eubank Jr.

Eddie Hearn officially confirmed earlier in May that a rematch is in the works following an electrifying showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where Eubank Jr handed Benn his first professional defeat in a gripping 12-round contest.

Despite Benn’s relentless effort, Eubank Jr’s experience and composure proved decisive in what many fans hailed as an instant classic.