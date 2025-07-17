Pakistan’s Asif, Hasnain reach IBSF World Snooker Championship semi-finals

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan cueists Muhammad Asif and Hasnain Akhtar. — IBSF/MHA Snooker

MANAMA: Pakistan cueists Muhammad Asif and Hasnain Akhtar on Thursday, booked their spots in the semi-finals of the Masters and U17 categories of the IBSF World Snooker Championship, respectively.

Three-time IBSF world champion Asif, competing in the Masters category, registered a commanding 4-0 victory over Bahrain’s Habib Sabah in the quarter-final.

Asif started the match on a high as he registered a 68-point break to clinch the opening frame 68-8.

Habib offered some fightback in the second frame, but Asif kept his nerves calm to eventually edge him 57-37.

Asif, fuelled with momentum, dominated the remaining two frames to round up a thumping victory with the frame scores of 68-8, 57-37, 68-8, 40-8.

He will face India’s Manan Chandra in the semi-final, scheduled to commence at 10 PM as per Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Meanwhile, in the U17 category, emerging cueist Hasnain Akhtar maintained his unbeaten run by registering a resounding 3-1 victory over Poland’s Krzysztof Czapnik.

The quarter-final got off to a contrasting start as Czapnik took the opening frame 78-1, courtesy of a 57-point break.

It marked Hasnain’s first failure to win a frame in his IBSF World Snooker Championship campaign, and the 16-year-old thus responded valiantly, outclassing Czapnik in the next three frames to retain his dominance in the junior circuit.

The frames score of Hasnain’s victory was 1-78, 92-1, 67-45, 58-16.

For the unversed, Hasnain Akhtar stormed into the IBSF World Snooker Championship quarter-final on the back of a perfect group-stage campaign as she won all of his matches without dropping a single frame.

He handed an equally crushing defeat to Oman’s Mutasim Al Saadi in the pre-quarter-finals.