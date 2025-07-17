Arsenal sign Olivia Smith for long-term contract

An undated picture of Canadian international Olivia Smith. — Reuters

Arsenal signed Canadian international Olivia Smith on a long-term contract. International media also reported on Wednesday that it will include a world-record fee and the first £1 million transfer in women's football.

According to the media reports, the 20-year-old's move to the Champions League winners also matches Liverpool's world record expectations.

The forward Smith expressed the opportunity as an honour and a dream to compete for the biggest titles, further appreciating the supporters.

"It's a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal," Smith said.

"It's my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe and I'm excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.

"The atmosphere the supporters create at Emirates Stadium is incredible and I can't wait to have that behind me now."

Smith started playing for Liverpool last season and ended as the club's top scorer with nine goals in 25 appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club. She was also called their Player of the Season.

Arsenal boss Renee Slegers added that Smith is a young player and they believe she will contribute well, and her level of ambition matches what we are looking for.

"Olivia is an exciting young player and we believe she can make a big contribution here at Arsenal. We've been impressed by her mentality and character, excelling in two European leagues at such a young age," Slegers said.

"I know she has a level of ambition that matches our own and we're looking forward to working with her as she continues to grow at the club."