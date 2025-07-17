Max Verstappen wins ESPYS award for Best Driver

Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola on May 18, 2025. — Reuters

Max Verstappen has won the ESPYS (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards) Best Driver award for 2025 to make it three in a row, international media reported on Thursday.

Verstappen claimed the award after a successful 2024 campaign, defeating Lando Norris of McLaren by a margin of 63 points to clinch the F1 championship. He won nine races, grabbed eight pole positions and 14 podiums.

In the process, Verstappen defeated top drivers like Oscar Piastri, the 2025 championship leader, Alex Palou, the 2024 IndyCar Series champion and Joey Logano, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion.

However, the four-time world champion is far behind this season with McLaren’s Piastri leading the table with 234 points, while the Dutch driver is in third with 165.

Verstappen, the most successful driver for the past four years, is not happy with his car’s performance and has struggled this season.

The Dutch driver has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, but he is not happy with the performance-related break clauses, and that could lead to an early exit if he is not in the top three positions of the championship by the summer break.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson was not even nominated despite a successful 2024 season. He won six Cup Series races last year. Larson was also the winner of the ESPYS 2022 award, following which the award has been dominated by Max Verstappen.

Besides Verstappen, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from the National Basketball Association (NBA), Saquon Barkley from the NFL and Simone Biles from gymnastics also won the prize.