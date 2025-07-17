Bangladesh announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

The Bangladesh team celebrates with the series trophy after defeating Sri Lanka in the third T20I to clinch the series 2-1 in Colombo on July 16, 2025. – AFP

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced an unchanged squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to begin on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

The squad remains the same as the one that recently triumphed 2-1 over Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series held on Lankan soil.

Following the series win, BCB’s Chairman of Cricket Operations, Najmul Abedeen Fahim, explained the board’s approach to team selection, emphasising stability ahead of the T20 World Cup.

“It’s a different matter if changes are necessary, but till the World Cup, we want consistency and to avoid unnecessary experimentation. It’s important to have stability in the squad,” Fahim stated.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan team, led by Salman Ali Agha, arrived in Dhaka on July 16 to take part in the series.

The squad features several notable changes, with pacers Ahmed Daniyal and Salman Mirza set to make their international debuts.

Key absentees include Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf, both ruled out due to injuries, and Hasan Ali, who is currently representing the Birmingham Bears in the ongoing Men’s Vitality Blast.

Shadab recently underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder in the UK, a recurring issue that had hindered his performances.

Rauf, on the other hand, sustained a Grade 1 hamstring injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the ongoing 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC) season.

The T20I series will commence on July 20, with the second and third matches scheduled for July 22 and 24, respectively.

The last time these two sides met was in May 2025, when Pakistan completed a 3-0 whitewash at home.

Bangladesh squad for Pakistan T20Is: Litton Kumer Das (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Md Naim Sheikh, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Md Saifuddin.

