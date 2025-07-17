Khurram Shahzad eyes Pakistan white-ball call-up after impressive T20 Blast run

Khurram Shahzad of Worcestershire Rapids is congratulated on the wicket of David Willey of Northamptonshire Steelbacks during the Vitality Blast match between Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Worcestershire Rapids at The County Ground on July 06, 2025 in Northampton, England. - ECB

Pakistani fast bowler Khurram Shahzad is confident that his consistent performances in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the ongoing T20 Blast in England will pave the way for his inclusion in Pakistan’s white-ball setup.

The 25-year-old, who hails from Mandi Bahauddin, has represented Pakistan in six Test matches since making his international debut against Australia in December 2023.

He was recently signed by Worcestershire County Cricket Club for the second half of the season to participate in both the T20 Blast and the County Championship.

“I don’t just hope – I firmly believe – that I will play white-ball cricket for Pakistan, in addition to red-ball cricket. I’ve been playing in the Pakistan Super League for the past five years, and I had a great performance in the recent season,” Khurram told Geo News at New Road, Worcester, the home of Worcestershire.

“Now, getting this opportunity to perform as an overseas player in the T20 Blast is also a big deal for me. It’s a fantastic tournament, and I’m doing my best to perform well here too so that I can impress the national selectors and represent Pakistan in both T20 and ODI formats. I truly believe, Insha’Allah, that this will happen,” he added.

While Khurram has so far only played red-ball cricket for Pakistan, he has been a part of the PSL over the past four seasons — initially with Quetta Gladiators and later with Peshawar Zalmi. However, game time remained limited during those campaigns.

In the most recent PSL season, he returned to Quetta Gladiators and played a key role, picking up 12 wickets in eight matches and helping the team reach the final, where they lost to Lahore Qalandars.

His recent form across formats, combined with a strong endorsement from former Pakistan captain and ex-Worcestershire player Azhar Ali, convinced the county side to sign him — a move he remains grateful for.

“This year, I returned to Quetta Gladiators, where I led the bowling attack alongside Mohammad Amir. I enjoyed bowling with him as we had a great combination. We won eight matches but unfortunately lost in the final. Now I’m with Worcestershire, and I aim to give my full effort—110%—to perform well for them and contribute as much as I can to the team’s success. I’m really thankful to the entire Worcestershire management for trusting me,” he said.

Khurram is also enjoying the chance to reconnect with fellow Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali, who is currently playing for Warwickshire in the T20 Blast.

“Hasan Ali is also in action here, but since I’ve arrived here, we’ve only managed to meet briefly after a match. I was very excited to catch up with him, and we talked about his experience here. I’m thankful to him for spending time with me; he gave me some really helpful advice and explained a lot of things about the conditions here. He’s quite funny, but he’s also my senior, and I learn a lot from him,” he shared.

The young quick also opened up about his admiration for South African fast bowling legend Dale Steyn, who has had a significant influence on his bowling style. Due to the similarity in action, Khurram is often dubbed the "Pakistani Dale Steyn."

“My bowling action is natural, but my run-up and action are quite similar to Dale Steyn. He’s my favourite and also my idol, so I always try to bowl like him. He’s a legendary cricketer and was the world’s number one bowler for many years, dominating the game across all formats. I love watching his videos and studying them carefully to learn as much as I can from him,” he stated.

This stint in England also offers Khurram the opportunity to further hone his skills and follow in the footsteps of Pakistan’s iconic fast bowlers.

Despite falling ill upon his arrival due to the drastic change in weather, he has now fully acclimatised and is relishing the experience of county cricket — including taking care of his daily routines on his own.

“I’m very excited to play county cricket. I've heard from Pakistan’s legendary cricketers that county cricket is a must; you learn a lot from it. I’ve played a few matches in the Blast, and I’m enjoying the grounds, the crowd, the atmosphere, and the weather here.

“When I was in Pakistan, the temperature was around 45°C. But when I got here, it was cloudy and rainy. While we were in Leeds, it felt like winter. Due to the sudden weather change, I caught a cough, a cold, and a sore throat. But overall, it’s ideal weather for cricket and, as a fast bowler, I’m really enjoying the conditions here,” he concluded.