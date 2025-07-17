England pacer praises young Pakistan talents Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza

The collage of photos shows young pacer Ahmed Daniyal (left) and Ali Raza. - AFP

England pacer Luke Wood shared his thoughts on the rising Pakistani fast bowlers Ahmed Daniyal and Ali Raza, who were part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

During a recent interview with a local sports platform, Wood praised the emerging Pakistani pacer Ali for his standout performances and composure under pressure.

"The overall fast bowling talent is clearly visible to anyone watching. Specifically, speaking about Ali Raza—he had a fantastic tournament. What stood out was how frequently he bowled during difficult phases, especially in the powerplay, often right after me and Alzarri Joseph," Wood said.

"He consistently picked up wickets, and I think it speaks volumes that Babar [Azam] trusted him with the ball during such high-pressure moments," he added.

He further praised the 17-year-old for displaying composure beyond his years.

"I actually think he’s quite mature for his age. He’s only 17, which is remarkable, and there’s a lot of potential there to work with," he stated.

Reflecting on Ahmed Daniyal’s journey and recent national call-up, the 29-year-old expressed his admiration for the pacer's resilience and all-round contributions.

"Daniyal was probably a bit frustrated towards the end because he didn’t get to play regularly. But he proved he was ready whenever called upon. Not only did he bowl really well, but he also showcased his batting ability," he said.

"I’m really pleased that he has now earned a Pakistan call-up. Just like others before him, it’s great to see players from the Zalmi squad getting recognised for their performances," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the young emerging pacer Ali impressed everyone with his exceptional bowling performance in PSL 10, where he picked up 12 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 9.18.

For the unversed, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on July 8, unveiled a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, set to commence on July 20 at the Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Right-arm medium pacer Ahmed Daniyal is set to make his international debut for the Men in Green in the aforementioned series.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha will continue to lead the T20I side, while vice-captain Shadab Khan and pacer Haris Rauf have been ruled out due to injuries.

Pacer Salman Mirza, who impressed during Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 with Lahore Qalandars, has earned a call-up to the national squad.

The T20I series will kick off on July 20, followed by the second and third matches on July 22 and 24, respectively.

The two teams last met in May this year, when Pakistan completed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20I series:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule in Bangladesh