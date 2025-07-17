Girelli stars as Italy down Norway to reach Euro semi final after 28-year drought

Italy's Sofia Cantore, Italy's Cristiana Girelli and Italy's Emma Severini celebrate after the match against Norway in UEFA Women's Euro 2025 on July 16, 2025. — Reuters

GENEVA: Italy ended its 28-year wait to reach the semi-finals of the UEFA Women's Euro with a dramatic 2–1 quarter-final victory over Norway on Wednesday.

Forward Cristiana Girelli scored twice in the second half, including the decisive winner in the 90th minute, to send Italy into the final four for the first time since 1997.

Greggi, who came off the bench in the 77th minute, emphasised the emotional weight of the win and the bond within the squad.

“I think the humility, the fact that we are a united group, showing our qualities, that’s what made this result possible, and we brought it home,” she said.

“There were a lot of emotions in that second goal. It reflected the entire journey, the sacrifices we made, and in the end, we reached the semi-final.”

Forward Michela Cambiaghi admitted the team was almost in disbelief after the final whistle.

“It was a fantastic feeling. We almost didn’t believe it at the end of the game,” she said.

Defender Elena Linari praised 35-year-old Girelli’s match-winning heroics, calling her an inspiration.

“Now we’re going to put Girelli in a display case to rest for the semi-final, she deserves it all. She’s such a huge inspiration for us,” Linari said.

Speaking to the media after the match, midfielder Giada Greggi said that the team’s unity was the key to their success. Urged on by a passionate crowd chanting ‘Forza Italia,’ the Italian side lit up the Stade de Geneve as veteran forward Cristiana Girelli delivered a match-winning performance.

Italy will now face either England or Sweden in the semi-final scheduled for Wednesday.