Evander shines as FC Cincinnati shock Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS clash

CINCINNATI: All-Star midfielder Evander set an FC Cincinnati record by scoring in his fifth consecutive match, leading his team to a commanding 3–0 victory over visiting Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS) action at TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

Evander struck twice in the second half, with his first goal coming in the 50th minute, a powerful left-footed shot from the middle of the box that found the bottom-right corner of the net to double Cincinnati’s lead.

He added his second goal in the 70th minute, capping off a dominant performance. After multiple unsuccessful attempts in the first half, Evander capitalised on his chances in the second, bringing his MLS regular-season goal tally to 15.

Striker Gerardo Valenzuela opened the scoring for Cincinnati in the 16th minute. His left-footed strike from the left side of the box slipped into the bottom-right corner of the net, marking his fourth goal of the season.

Cincinnati controlled much of the first half, including six minutes of stoppage time, frequently pressing into Miami’s penalty area and testing the goalkeeper.

The hosts recorded seven shots in the first half and finished the match with 11 total shots, including six on goal.

On the defensive end, FC Cincinnati held superstar Lionel Messi and the rest of the Herons scoreless. Messi had two attempts late in the first half, one blocked by defender Lukas Engel and the other saved by goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Celentano recorded two saves en route to his seventh clean sheet of the season. Inter Miami’s goalkeepers Oscar Ustari and Rocco Rios Novo combined for four saves in the match.