Olympic medallist Audun Gronvold dies after lightning strike at 49

An undated picture of Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Audun Gronvold. — AFP

Olympic ski cross bronze medallist Audun Gronvold died at the age of 49 after being struck by lightning during a cabin trip, the Norwegian Ski Federation announced on Wednesday.

The former Olympian was rushed to the hospital and received immediate medical treatment for his injuries, but he succumbed to them later on Tuesday.

Gronvold was a standout athlete on Norway’s national alpine skiing team for several years before becoming a pioneer in Norwegian freestyle skiing and ski cross.

Born in Hamar, Gronvold won a bronze medal in men's ski cross at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics and another bronze at the 2005 FIS World Ski Championships.

He was a member of the national alpine skiing team from the 1993–94 through the 2003–04 seasons.

Norwegian Ski Federation president Tove Moe Dyrhaug expressed deep sorrow over Gronvold's passing, noting the profound impact he had on both the alpine and freestyle skiing communities.

"Norwegian skiing has lost a remarkable figure who has meant so much to both the alpine and freestyle communities," Dyrhaug said.

"Audun had a great career in both alpine skiing and ski cross before becoming a national team coach in ski cross. The Norwegian Ski Federation also remembers his efforts and dedication as a representative on the ski board. There will be a big void after Audun."

Gronvold is survived by his wife and three children. In a Facebook post, his wife Kristin Tandberg Haugsja wrote, ‘He was my great love and my best friend for 20 years.’ She added that the tragic accident occurred while the family was on their summer vacation.