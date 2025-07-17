Surprise inclusion in Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025

Umar Amin is set to make his debut for the Pakistan Champions in the upcoming 2025 edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), which begins on July 18.
The team will open their campaign against England Champions at the iconic Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.
The team has also confirmed its squad for season two, which features several notable changes from the previous edition.
Surprisingly, former stalwarts Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan—who were key members of last year’s squad—are not part of the lineup.
This year’s squad sees the inclusion of former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, medium-pacer Rumman Raees, and middle-order batter Umar Amin.
Another key change is in leadership, with Mohammad Hafeez taking over the captaincy in his debut season with the Pakistan Champions.
The announcement was made through a social media post featuring a graphic of the team’s match schedule and squad photos.
The caption read, "The map is set. The missions are locked. And Pakistan Champions are marching to conquer." It added, "Mark your calendars, pick your battle, rally your squad."
In the inaugural season, Pakistan Champions delivered an impressive performance. They started their campaign with a win over Australia and followed it up with a thumping victory against the West Indies.
Their highlight came in a high-scoring encounter against arch-rivals India, where they posted 243/4 and restricted India to 175/9.
Led by Younis Khan, the team continued their dominant run with a win over England but suffered a solitary league-stage defeat against South Africa. They bounced back in the semi-final, defeating the West Indies by 20 runs to reach the final.
However, in a tense title clash against India, Pakistan failed to defend a target of 157, as India chased down the score in 19.1 overs to secure a five-wicket win and lift the trophy.
The second edition of the WCL will once again feature cricketing legends from six countries — India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies.
All eyes will be on the marquee India-Pakistan clash, scheduled for July 20 at Edgbaston.
Pakistan Champions squad for WCL season 2: Mohammad Hafeez (Captain), Shoaib Malik, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Sharjeel Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Asif Ali, Aamer Yamin, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Sohail Tanvir, and Sohail Khan
Complete Tournament Schedule:
League Stage
Knockout Stage
