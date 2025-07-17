Pakistan register fifth consecutive win in Asian U16 Volleyball Championship

Pakistan players celebrate during the match against Iran at the Asian U16 Volleyball Championship in Thailand on July 17, 2025. - Pakistan Volleyball Federation

NAKHON PATHOM: Pakistan extended its dominant run in the Asian Under-16 Volleyball Championship with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Iran, marking their fifth consecutive win in the tournament.

The thrilling encounter lasted over two hours, with set scores of 25-23, 25-19, 22-25, and 31-29 in Pakistan's favor.

This is the first time Pakistan has dropped a set in the championship, having swept their previous four matches.

Key performances in the win over Iran came from Faizanullah, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Junaid, and Saran Baig. Faizan led the scoring with 22 points, including 20 attack points, while Irfan added 16 points to the tally.

With this win, Pakistan topped Group F in the crossover round, having carried forward points from their first-round victory against South Korea.

The Green Shirts recently secured a spot in the tournament’s semi-finals, where they will face either India or Japan.

Pakistan began their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over South Korea, taking the sets 25-16, 25-19, and 25-8.

In their second group-stage match, Pakistan cruised past Saudi Arabia 3-0, dominating with set scores of 25-14, 25-13, and 25-11. Their cohesion and confidence continued to grow throughout the stage.

Pakistan then wrapped up the group stage with another straight-sets win over Chinese Taipei, clinching the match 26-24, 25-14, and 25-16.

The match, held in Nakhon Pathom, lasted one hour and 17 minutes and featured impactful performances from Faizanullah, Talha Maher, and Muhammad Junaid.

Continuing their unbeaten streak, Pakistan swept Indonesia 3-0 in the first crossover round, registering a comeback in the opening set after trailing 3-12.

They secured the sets 25-23, 25-20, and 25-20. Junaid led the scoring with 15 points, including 10 from attacks, while Faizanullah added 11 points.

The tournament, organized by the Asian Volleyball Confederation, is being held in the Thai cities of Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi. Sixteen teams are participating, divided into four pools.

Importantly, the top four teams from this tournament will earn direct qualification for the expanded 24-team FIVB U17 World Championship in 2026 — a significant upgrade from the previous 16-team format.

The semi-finals and final of the Asian U16 Championship are scheduled for July 19, where the continental champions will be crowned.