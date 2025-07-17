Pakistan compete in World University Games as event kicks off in Germany

The Pakistan team poses for a picture during the opening ceremony of the World University Games in Germany on July 17, 2025. — Reporter

DUISBURG: The World University Games officially kicked off on Thursday with a vibrant and colorful opening ceremony in Duisburg, Germany, marking the start of one of the world’s largest international multi-sport events for university athletes.

Among the global participants were athletes from Pakistan’s Lahore College for Women University, proudly representing the nation on the international stage.

The Pakistani contingent stood out as they marched in traditional attire, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage.

Leading the delegation was national athlete Ummat-ur-Rahman, who had the honor of carrying Pakistan’s flag during the ceremony.

A student at Lahore College for Women University, Ummat-ur-Rahman is also a national gold medalist, recognised for her achievements in athletics.

This year, Pakistan is fielding 27 athletes who will compete across six disciplines: athletics, swimming, judo, taekwondo, table tennis and archery.

Their participation underscores the growing presence and potential of Pakistani student-athletes in international university-level sports.

The Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games will feature over 9,200 participants from more than 150 countries and regions, competing from July 16 to July 27 across six cities in Germany.

Organised by the International University Sports Federation (FISU), the event includes 234 medal events across 18 sports.

From volleyball in Berlin which began on July 16, to the concluding events in rowing and athletics in Duisburg on July 27, the Games will span nearly two weeks of high-level international competition.

Host nation Germany is being represented by its largest-ever delegation, with 305 athletes and 177 team officials taking part in this prestigious event.