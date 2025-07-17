NBA star Bradley Beal signs two year deal with Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half at Footprint Center on Apr 9, 2025. — Reuters

NBA All-Star Bradley Beal on Wednesday reached a mutual agreement with the Phoenix Suns to part ways, agreeing to a buyout of the remaining years on his contract.

Beal plans to sign a two-year, USD 11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. The contract includes a player option for the 2026–27 season, giving Beal the flexibility to become a free agent again as early as next summer.

Beal will join a retooled Clippers roster featuring Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and recent addition Brook Lopez.

He is expected to take over the starting shooting guard position vacated by Norman Powell, who was traded to the Miami Heat in a three-team deal that brought forward John Collins to L.A. from Utah.

Beal, who averaged 17.6 points on 50.5 percent shooting last season, chose the Clippers after an extensive free agency process that saw interest from the Heat, Bucks, Timberwolves, Warriors and Lakers. James Harden played a key role in recruiting Beal to Los Angeles.

To facilitate the buyout, Beal is giving back USD 13.9 million of the USD 110 million remaining on his original deal.

The move provides the Suns with much-needed salary cap flexibility, freeing them from the league’s second tax apron and enabling the use of the midlevel exception and increased trade options.

The Suns have significantly reshaped their roster, trading Kevin Durant and building around Devin Booker with a younger core under new head coach Jordan Ott.

For the Clippers, Beal brings proven scoring and playmaking ability to a contending roster. He holds career averages of 21.5 points, 4.3 assists and 37.6 percent shooting from three-point range. Injuries limited his impact during his stint in Phoenix, but he now gets a fresh start with a playoff-caliber team.