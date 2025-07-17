Usama Mir’s spell in vain as Warriors thrash Hurricanes to reach GSL 2025 final

Usama Mir of Hobart Hurricanes during the Global Super League T20 match between Rangpur Riders v Hobart Hurricanes at Providence Stadium on July 13, 2025 in Georgetown, Guyana. - GSLT20

GUYANA: Guyana Amazon Warriors stormed into the final of the Global Super League (GSL) 2025 with a convincing four-wicket win over Hobart Hurricanes at the Providence Stadium on Thursday.

Batting first, the Hurricanes were bundled out for just 125 in 16.1 overs.

Fabian Allen top-scored with 28 runs off 20 balls, while captain Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, and Mohammad Nabi each chipped in with 21 runs. Macalister Wright added 16 to the total.

Gudakesh Motie led the Warriors' bowling attack with a brilliant spell of 3/9 in 3.1 overs. Veteran spinner Imran Tahir and Moeen Ali claimed two wickets each, while Dwaine Pretorius and David Wiese picked up one apiece.

Chasing a modest target of 126, the Warriors had a shaky start, losing quick wickets and slipping to 42/3 in 8.3 overs.

However, the Imran Tahir-led side steadied the innings and eventually chased down the total in 16.3 overs, finishing at 129/6.

Shimron Hetmyer played a blistering knock, scoring 39 runs off just 10 deliveries, while Moeen Ali anchored the chase with an unbeaten 30 off 36 balls.

Gudakesh Motie also made a handy contribution, scoring 19 off 13 to guide his team home.

Despite the defeat, Usama Mir impressed with the ball, returning figures of 2/22 in his four overs. Billy Stanlake also performed well, taking 3/21 in 3.3 overs.

With this win, the Warriors have booked their place in the GSL 2025 final, where they will face defending champions Rangpur Riders at the same venue on July 18.

For the unversed, Usama Mir is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.06.