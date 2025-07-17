Australia head coach questions role of pink Dukes ball in Test cricket

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc raises the ball after claiming a five-wicket haul during the third Test against the West Indies at Sabina Park on July 14, 2025. – AFP

MELBOURNE: Australia cricket team head coach Andrew McDonald on Thursday raised concerns over the use of the pink Dukes ball in day-night Test cricket, calling for a review of its role in the format.

Speaking to a media outlet, McDonald said that the difficult playing surfaces made the cricket impossible to play at times, especially under lights with the pink Dukes ball, which, he believes needs to be reassessed for its suitability in Test matches.

“It’s really difficult to make accurate judgments on both batting units based on the surfaces we played on,” McDonald said.

“The third Test, played with a pink-ball Dukes on that surface, moved way too fast. At times, it didn’t even look like cricket. Some of the deliveries, especially from Mitchell Starc under lights, were almost unplayable.”

McDonald acknowledged that instead of answering questions, the series raised more concerns, particularly about the makeup of Australia's top order ahead of the Ashes.

“It feels as though we’re still a little unsettled in terms of what our combinations look like at the top of the order, based on performances here,” he said.

“That said, there’s a lot of cricket coming up that will help us gather that information.”

McDonald has admitted that it is difficult to draw definitive conclusions from his side’s batting performances during the recent Test series against the West Indies.

“I don’t think anyone is damaged by being exposed to Test cricket. It gives you a taste of the level the pressure, the scrutiny, the expectations. He’s working on things and he’s clear on what they are. We believe Sam has the skill set to thrive in international cricket,” he said.

“He’s currently juggling his aggressive nature and refining his technique. On pitches with unpredictable seam movement, it can force a batter to adapt faster than they might on more forgiving wickets.”

McDonald suggested that the door remains open for his return, possibly as early as the start of the Shield season.

“Marnus had reached a stage where there was some confusion in his approach, but he’s leaving this tour with greater clarity. Although he didn’t play a game, it’s still been a productive trip for him.

"We’re looking forward to seeing what he does early in the Shield season, and he’ll be in contention for Perth,” he concluded.