ICC pushes for USA cricket governance overhaul amid Olympic hurdle

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated a comprehensive governance reform plan for USA Cricket (USAC) in response to growing concerns from the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

The overhaul is aimed at helping USAC gain National Governing Body (NGB) status, a prerequisite for participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics (LA28), where cricket has been added to the Games roster.

Cricket was included among five new sports for the LA28 Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2023, owing to its massive global audience, especially in South Asia.

As the host nation, the USA is expected to field both men's and women's cricket teams, but USAC has yet to meet the governance standards required by USOPC to achieve NGB certification.

In July 2023, the ICC had warned USAC of serious consequences, including possible derecognition. Now, ahead of the ICC Annual General Meeting in Singapore on July 20, the council has presented a formal six-step roadmap to USAC.

The proposal was sent via email on July 10 by ICC General Counsel Jonathan Hall, and it outlines a phased restructuring process in collaboration with the USOPC.

The roadmap was developed by the ICC’s Normalisation Committee, chaired by ICC President Jay Shah. The committee held two meetings with USAC leadership, including a virtual discussion in April and an in-person meeting in Los Angeles in June.

USAC was represented by Chair Venu Pisike and CEO Johnathan Atkeison in both meetings.

The ICC emphasised that the roadmap aims to "restore regulatory compliance and functional integrity to USA Cricket," and ultimately secure its NGB status.

According to the email, the plan offers a "structured and lawful pathway" to ensure USAC's eligibility for LA28 as a fully compliant Olympic body.

The first step calls for the removal of all existing independent directors from USAC’s Board and their replacement with three new independent members, including at least one woman, as mandated by the USOPC. These appointments will be made in consultation with the USOPC.

The USAC Board currently includes 10 members, among them Chair Venu Pisike, and former USA players Srinivas Salver and Nadia Gruny. The position of a third independent director has remained vacant since Patricia Whittaker’s resignation in December 2024.

Furthermore, all existing board members will be subjected to a mandatory two-year "cooling-off" period before they can contest future elections. This period could be extended based on updates to the USAC Constitution, ICC regulations, or USOPC requirements.

Following the appointment of the three new independent directors, the current board will step down, and USAC will formally apply for NGB certification. A complete review of the USAC Constitution will also be initiated, involving the new directors and ICC stakeholders.

A USOPC-appointed observer will be added to the new board to advise on governance, compliance, and election processes.

The ICC's roadmap follows a June 30 letter from the USOPC to USAC, in which the committee outlined a six-to-nine-month transition process once the new independent directors are appointed.

In that communication, USOPC official David Patterson stressed that NGB certification would not be cnsidered unless there was a significant turnover in leadership.

"We do not see a scenario in which we would be opening the certification period for the sport of Cricket absent a new entrant in the space or a turnover of board leadership," Patterson's email said.

"We have also stated that the leaders of USA Cricket have arrived at a situation wherein the good people who have dedicated themselves to the sport and to its athletes have not formed a functional unit. Some combinations and sets of conditions just don't work out and in those cases we have found the best course of action by far is to reset the leadership, thank those tireless volunteers who have been serving and move on to a new phase in the organisation."

"It will be important that the change in the Board be a change in culture. The new Board needs time to establish a new culture and new norms before having the community culture back in the room. Breaking the old habits will require some time and space," he said.

Despite the urgency expressed by the ICC and USOPC, USAC appears reluctant to implement the proposed changes.

On July 13, the USAC Board met to discuss the ICC’s recommendations, and according to Pisike, a majority of members opposed resigning. Instead, they prefer to continue discussions with the Normalisation Committee and USOPC to explore alternative solutions

Pisike reiterated this stance during a follow-up meeting with ICC officials in Singapore, stating that the steps outlined in the July 10 email were exploratory and not final directives. He argued that replacing the board may not necessarily resolve the governance issues at USAC.

"That doesn't mean that that's the direction ICC is giving because we already gave our position and explained the reasons for it during our meetings in April and June," Pisike said.

"The ICC has not finalised [anything], but they are aware of the various options and the pros and cons of each and they are trying to figure out what is the best possible way. So we are hopeful that ICC will not take a option that was circulated in the July 10 email, but that was only to see if that is a viable option."

"Right then we had mentioned that this option is not viable because that doesn't solve the problem because right now the issue is the USAC Board's internal issues," he stated.

"But there's no guarantee replacing the Board [will be the solution]. The USOPC provided multiple options and one was the generic options they followed in earlier cases with other NGBs," he added.

Despite the disagreement, Pisike acknowledged that USOPC had presented multiple options based on similar interventions with other national governing bodies, and he remains hopeful that a mutually agreeable path forward can still be reached.

The ICC Board is expected to deliberate on the matter during its upcoming AGM in Singapore, with the future of USA Cricket—and its Olympic ambitions—hanging in the balance.