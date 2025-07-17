Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg shares health update amid cancer battle

An undated picture of Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg. — Reuters

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg provided a heartfelt health update on Wednesday, revealing that he continues to battle cancer while cherishing time with his family and loved ones.

The Hall of Famer shared the message on Instagram, reaching out to fans and the broader baseball community with gratitude and resilience.

"I wanted to share an update regarding my health. It’s been a challenging few months as I have been going through treatment on a regular basis," Sandberg wrote.

“While I am continuing to fight, I’m looking forward to making the most of every day with my loving family and friends."

Sandberg also expressed optimism about staying connected with the Cubs, saying he hopes to attend as many games as possible at Wrigley Field this season and remained excited about the second half of the year.

His last public appearance at Wrigley came on April four, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Cubs’ home opener.

Sandberg initially announced he was cancer-free in August, but the disease returned in December in a more aggressive form.

Despite the setback, he remains determined, vowing to ‘continue to be positive, strong, and fight to beat this.’

A true Cubs icon, Ryne Sandberg played 15 of his 16 Major League Baseball seasons with the Chicago Cubs, becoming one of the franchise’s most beloved figures. He earned the National League MVP award in 1984, a season that solidified his reputation as one of the game's elite second basemen.

Renowned for his defensive brilliance, Sandberg won nine Gold Glove Awards and was selected to 10 All-Star Games.

He finished his career with 282 home runs, the most by a second baseman at the time of his retirement. In recognition of his outstanding contributions, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.