‘Facing Pakistan won’t be easy,’ says Bangladesh captain

COLOMBO: Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Wednesday described the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan as a significant challenge, emphasising the strength of Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Speaking at a press conference after the third T20I against Sri Lanka, he acknowledged that conditions in Dhaka could be difficult and that Pakistan would present a formidable test.

“Both series wins are massive. Winning in the West Indies and Sri Lanka is no small feat,” he said.

Das made it clear that the series against Pakistan will not be easy, as their players have become familiar with the conditions by playing in the BPL.

“Pakistan in Mirpur won’t be easy. They have a varied bowling attack and understand our conditions, especially through the BPL. But we believe we can win if we play smart cricket,” he added.

Das expressed uncertainty about how the pitch will behave against Pakistan but noted that continuous rain in Dhaka could make batting conditions difficult.

"I don't know how the Mirpur wicket is going to behave during the Pakistan series. I think it is raining in Dhaka every day, so the wicket can be difficult for batting in such conditions," he said.

For the unversed, the Pakistan will play three T20Is against Bangladesh on July 20, 22 and 24, with Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium set to host all the matches.

The series marks a rematch between the two sides after their last encounter in May, where Pakistan sealed a 3-0 clean sweep at home.

Earlier this week, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officially announced ticket prices for the upcoming series, with prices ranging from Tk 300 to Tk 3,500, catering to a wide range of fans.

The BCB has prioritised a digital-first approach for ticket distribution. Starting July 15, tickets will be available exclusively online through the official eTicket platform.

Series schedule in Bangladesh