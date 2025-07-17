Deepti Sharma shines as India beat England in first ODI

Indian batters bump gloves during the first ODI against England at Southampton on July 16, 2025. — X/@BCCIWomen

SOUTHAMPTON: A composed half-century by Deepti Sharma and disciplined bowling from Sneh Rana and Kranti Goud powered India to a convincing four-wicket win over England in the first One-Day International (ODI) here at Southampton on Wednesday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, England posted a competitive total of 258/6 in their 50 overs.

However, the Indian women’s team chased down the target with ease, reaching 259/6 in 48.2 overs to go 1–0 up in the series.

England’s top order laid a solid platform with Sophia Dunkley leading the way. The opener struck a well-crafted 83 off 92 balls, including nine boundaries.

She was supported by Alice Davidson-Richards, who chipped in with 53 runs off 73 balls, while captain Nat Sciver-Brunt added 41 from 52 deliveries.

India’s bowlers kept things in check throughout the innings. Off-spinner Sneh Rana returned with impressive figures of 2/31 from her 10 overs.

While Kranti Goud claimed 2/55 in her nine-over spell. Amanjot Kaur and Shree Charani took one wicket apiece.

In reply, India’s chase was anchored by Deepti Sharma, who delivered a match-winning knock of 62 runs from 64 balls, including three boundaries and a six.

She was well-supported by Jemimah Rodrigues, who contributed a valuable 48 off 54 balls with five fours.

Earlier in the innings, opener Pratika Rawal laid the foundation with 36 off 51 balls. Smriti Mandhana (28), Harleen Deol (27), and Amanjot Kaur (20) also chipped in with useful contributions, ensuring India remained on course throughout the chase.

England's bowling attack, led by Charlie Dean who took 2/52, could not prevent India from marching to victory. Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone, and Lauren Filer picked up one wicket each.

Deepti Sharma was named Player of the Match for her crucial half-century and steady presence in the middle order that guided India home.

The second match of the three-match ODI series is scheduled to be played in Lord's on Saturday.