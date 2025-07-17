PBF appoints Japanese coach Kazuto Nonaka ahead of Asian Baseball Championship

Undated picture of Japanese baseball coach Kazuto Nonaka. — Reporter

LAHORE: The Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) has secured the services of Japanese coach Kazuto Nonaka as part of its preparations for the upcoming Asian Baseball Championship, scheduled to be held in China from September 22 to 28.

Nonaka has been working with two of Pakistan’s most promising players, Faisal Hayat and Musharraf, since May during a specialised training program in Japan.

Both athletes are expected to rejoin the national squad in China ahead of the championship.

Speaking to the media, PFB Secretary Fakhar Ali Shah expressed optimism about the Japanese coach’s impact on the national team.

"Coach Nonaka’s experience and training methods would greatly benefit the players and serve as a timely boost ahead of the championship," he said.

Shah added that discussions with Nonaka had been ongoing since last year, and the federation is confident that his inclusion will bring long-term benefits to Pakistan baseball.

For the unversed, the PFB has appointed national team player Alex Khan as head coach of the Pakistan Under-18 team for the upcoming U-18 World Cup qualifiers in 2026.

The announcement was made through the federation's official social media account, with the caption: “We're excited to announce that Alex Khan has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan U-18 team for the upcoming U-18 World Cup qualifiers 2026!”

Alex, who serves as a pitcher for the senior team, represented Pakistan in the 2022 World Baseball Classic and is also part of the squad for this year’s Asian Championship.

According to Shah, Alex’s extensive experience with junior baseball made him an ideal candidate for the coaching role.

Shah further revealed that the federation plans to organise a training camp for the U-18 team in the United States, citing the lack of advanced baseball infrastructure in Pakistan.

He said that 15 players will be selected for the development program, which aims to provide young talent with international-level exposure and preparation ahead of the qualifiers.