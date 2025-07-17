Arshad Nadeem undergoes successful calf muscle surgery in UK

Pakistan’s Olympic medalist Arshad Nadeem speaks during a recent media interaction. – File

CAMBRIDGE: Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Tuesday successfully underwent a procedural muscle surgery in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The surgery took place on Tuesday and marks a crucial step in his recovery from a calf muscle injury that recently forced him to withdraw from an international event in Switzerland.

According to medical sources, doctors discovered partial damage to the muscles in Nadeem’s calf, which required surgical intervention.

He is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of renowned Dr. Ali Bajwa in the UK.

With the surgery now complete, Arshad Nadeem is set to begin the next phase of his recovery, rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

His coach Salman Iqbal Butt and the medical team have expressed optimism about his recovery, stating that they are hopeful he will be able to return to training shortly.

The 28-year-old athlete had recently withdrawn from an international event in Switzerland due to the ongoing calf issue. His absence was a precautionary measure to avoid further injury and allow for proper diagnosis and treatment.

For the unversed, Nadeem captured global attention last year when he shattered the Olympic javelin record with a remarkable throw of 92.97 metres at the Paris Olympics and clinched the coveted gold medal.

Stretching his dominance, Arshad Nadeem produced a similar outcome at the Asian Athletics Championship last month by securing the gold medal with an 86.40-meter throw.

Nadeem first shot to fame with his gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and he followed it up with a silver at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest.

He has won four golds, one silver and four bronze medals in various events so far, including the Olympics, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Islamic Solidarity Games, South Asian Games and Asian U20 Championships.