Lamine Yamal inherits Barcelona's iconic number 10 jersey

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal poses with a shirt during his contract extension signing in Barcelona on July 16, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Barcelona's 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal has been handed the famous number 10 shirt previously worn by legend Lionel Messi, the club announced on Wednesday.

Yamal earned the jersey following a stellar campaign in which he racked up an astonishing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances, playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s triumphs in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Lamine, who wore the number 19 shirt last season, recently extended his contract at FC Barcelona by signing a six-year contract extension.

Yamal’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025–26 season, but Barcelona moved swiftly to secure the young star's future by offering a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2031.

On Wednesday, the club’s president, Joan Laporta, presented him with shirt number 10 in a special ceremony.

The number 10 shirt is iconic in a way that it has been worn by Messi during his trophy-laden tenure at Barca.

Messi won 34 trophies with Barcelona and left the club on a high as all-time leading scorer with 672 goals in the 2020-21 season due to the club's financial troubles.

Legends like Diego Maradona and Ronaldinho also wore shirt number 10, but Lamine Yamal said he would not be weighed down by its legacy.

"Messi paved the way with the number 10, I will make mine," Yamal said.

"They are three soccer and club legends. Every kid dreams of having something from Messi, Ronaldinho and Maradona... I'll try to carry on that legacy.

"First, my dream was to debut for Barca and wear the number 10. Everyone who grows up here dreams of that. I'm grateful to the club."

Following Messi's exit, the jersey was also given to young winger Ansu Fati, but he did not live up to the expectations; he was eventually loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion.