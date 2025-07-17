Clive Lloyd urges total overhaul of West Indies cricket

Sir Clive Lloyd carries the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup Trophy ahead of the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between USA and England at Kensington Oval on June 23, 2024 in Bridgetown, Barbados. - ICC

West Indies legend Clive Lloyd has called for a comprehensive review of West Indies cricket following the team’s humiliating 27 all out against Australia in a Test match at Sabina Park — just one run above the lowest-ever Test total of 26 set by New Zealand in 1955.

Lloyd was among several icons, including Sir Viv Richards and Brian Lara, invited by Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Dr. Kishore Shallow to participate in an emergency summit to address the ongoing crisis in West Indies cricket.

“We have to examine all aspects of West Indies cricket from grassroots to the international level,” Lloyd said. “Everything must be looked at closely and carefully. West Indies cricket is an institution. It has given so much to the people of this region and we must do all we can to revive it.”

The 80-year-old emphasised his willingness to contribute to rebuilding efforts and highlighted the urgent need to address the Test side’s batting woes.

"I'm always available to help in any way. How we can marry the ideas we have with what is necessary and have healthy discussion on the way we move forward, that's what I'm thinking. It has been nearly 100 years since we have been playing top-class [Test] cricket and we have to get it right," he said.

West Indies’ batting lineup struggled heavily throughout the series. Brandon King, who debuted in the first Test in Barbados, was the only batter aside from Anderson Phillip to average over 20. King’s 75 in Grenada was the highest individual score of the series.

Head coach Daren Sammy acknowledged the team’s batting challenges during the series, suggesting that the side was experimenting with a quicker scoring approach due to difficulties in occupying the crease.

However, Lloyd believes a return to traditional Test batting values is essential.

"We need a couple of Larry Gomes, more batsmen like him," he said.

"We need batsmen who put a heavy price on their wickets and when they get in look to stay in. There is nothing wrong with digging in and 'batting ugly'. We have to find ways of fighting, occupying the crease, and staying in for long periods to wear down the bowlers. We have not been doing that," he added.

Lloyd also raised concerns about the domestic cricket structure and pitch preparation across the Caribbean, echoing issues previously raised by Sammy.

"Obviously, the mental side of our game needs to improve. We have to go back to the basics. We have to look at schools' cricket, club cricket, first-class cricket - are we playing enough; we also have to look at the pitches - how are we preparing them and how they are playing," he stated.

The West Indies have finished eighth in all three editions of the ICC World Test Championship. Their next assignments in the ongoing cycle are away series against India and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, CWI recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the West Indies’ triumph in the inaugural ODI World Cup in 1975, where Lloyd led the side as captain and was named Player of the Match in the final for his match-winning century against Australia.