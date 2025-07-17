West Indies announce 16-member squad for T20I series against Australia

West Indies pacer Jason Holder celebrates with teammates after taking wicket during second T20I against England in Bristol on June 8, 2025 . - AFP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, set to begin on July 20, following the conclusion of the Test series which Australia won 3-0.

The squad includes two fresh faces — Jewel Andrew and Jediah Blades — both of whom have received their maiden T20I call-ups.

Andrew, an 18-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, has emerged as one of the Caribbean’s most promising young talents. Known for his solid technique and ability to handle spin, he has impressed selectors with consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Left-arm pacer Blades, who made his ODI debut in December 2024, has also been rewarded for his impressive displays with the new ball, particularly in the powerplay phase. He now gets the opportunity to showcase his skills in the shortest format.

Shai Hope will continue to lead the side, which features seasoned players like Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, and Rovman Powell.

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell, who is expected to announce his retirement from international cricket soon, will be available for the first two matches of the series.

Head coach Darren Sammy underlined the importance of the series as part of the team's preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

“Our goals and strategic plans are aligned to winning the T20 World Cup in 2026. We have continuity in the squad from the previous series and as a unit we will continue to fine tune our style and brand ahead of the World Cup,” Sammy stated.

Reflecting on the team's recent struggles in home conditions, Sammy acknowledged the need for improvement and expressed confidence in the squad's potential to bounce back.

“Our previous two T20 series at home we were on the wrong end of the results but starting against Australia, we want to regain our form at home as we build momentum into next year’s World Cup with our exciting and dynamic group of players,” he said.

West Indies Squad for Australia T20Is:

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell*, Sherfane Rutherford, and Romario Shepherd.

*Andre Russell will be available for the first two T20Is only.

West Indies-Australia T20I series schedule: